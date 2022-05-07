Major Upset At Kentucky Derby: Fans React

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 01: Medina Spirit #8, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, leads the field around the first during the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

An improbable upset has taken place at the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Rich Strike, which had 80-to-1 odds, has won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

It's one of the craziest outcome's in the prestigious event's history.

"ONE OF THE BIGGEST UPSETS IN KENTUCKY DERBY HISTORY 80-1 UNDERDOG RICH STRIKE WINS IT!," SportsCenter wrote.

"RICH STRIKE (80-1) IS YOUR WINNER OF THE 148TH KENTUCKY DERBY! WHAT A FINISH," Bleacher Report tweeted.

"Rich Strike opened up this morning at 99/1. Dropped down to 92/1 by 4:30 and was 80/1 by race time," said Darren Rovell.

"HOLY SHIT!! THAT is the greatness of the #KentuckyDerby longest shot of the 20, who was out of the race a day ago!! #KentuckyDerby148 Show me a win ticket for Rich Strike or I won't believe you picked this!! Wow. Pace just too brutal for the faves," said Chris Fowler.

"Had to Google who Rich Strike was a week ago. He just won the #KentuckyDerby. No words," Racing Dudes wrote.

A race for the ages. Rich Strike has done it.

An 80-to-1 underdog has won the prestigious race.