Kentucky Derby Trainer Asked About Kamala Harris Tweet

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 07: Jockey Sonny Leon reacts as Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The trainer of Kentucky Derby champion Rich Strike was asked about a controversial tweet during an appearance on ESPN earlier Wednesday.

Eric Reed, the trainer of Rich Strike, appeared on ESPN's Outside The Lines on Wednesday.

During his appearance, Reed was asked about a tweet from an account that some believe could belong to him. The account responded to a tweet that asked: “So what exactly are Kamala’s qualifications?”

The account some believe could belong to Reed replied: “Heard she’s good on her knees!!”

Reed did not seem to be interested in answering the question.

“I haven’t seen anything about it,” Reed answered.

“Haven’t been told about it. I don’t know what’s going on out there. I’m more concerned with Richie and what’s going on with us, and this great horse, and how much he’s helping everybody. So, there’s haters out there, and that’s about how I’m gonna leave something like that.”

Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby this past Saturday in shocking fashion as an 80-1 underdog.