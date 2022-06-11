Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Finishes 6th At Belmont Stakes
Luck didn't strike twice for Rich Strike at the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday.
Just a few short weeks ago, Rich Strike stunned the horseracing world by winning the Kentucky Derby. Was it the start of a memorable run or simply a fluke?
On Saturday, Rich Strike was never a factor in the running of the Belmont Stakes.
Richard Dawson's racehorse finished sixth in the iconic race on Saturday.
"Todd Pletcher finishes 1-2 as Mo Donegal wins over the filly Nest in the #Belmont. Rich Strike was never a factor," Lane Gold tweeted.
"Rich Strike did not have the magic (nor the blistering pace) from the Kentucky Derby & finished 6th," said Mark Story.
"The Mike Repole/Todd Pletcher team finishes 1-2 in the Belmont with Mo Donegal and Nest. Rich Strike didn’t run a step," Dan Wolken tweeted.
It looks like Rich Strike and the team has some work to do.
Mo Donegal, meanwhile, finished first on Saturday evening.