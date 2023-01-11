Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 29: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts against the Houston Cougars during the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats.

Following the loss, Kentucky head coach John Calipari had a message for fans that left most of them outraged. "Stick with these kids. If you want to get on me, that's fine. I'm the coach. ... If you want to be mad, be mad at me," Calipari said after the game.

Well, fans aren't mad at the kids, they're mad at Calipari.

"These quotes just make me laugh. Read the room Cal. Everyone IS mad at you," one fan said.

"News flash. Everyone is mad at you and not the players," added another.

"Don't worry, we're plenty pissed at you," said a third.

Calipari and the Wildcats sit at 10-6 on the season and just 1-3 in the conference.