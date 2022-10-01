Kentucky Fans Furious With Missed Call In Loss To Ole Miss

Kentucky football fans are furious with what appears to be a missed targeting call on the Ole Miss defense this Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats trailed the Rebels 22-19 late in the fourth quarter with Will Levis and Co. were driving in Ole Miss territory.

Levis scrambled for a few yards before getting popped by a Ole Miss defender.

Less than a second later another Rebels defender came flying in and knocked the ball loose.

The play completely changed the game's outcome. And Kentucky fans are furious targeting wasn't called.

"Whoever is running the SEC press box TV review replay in Oxford should be fired immediately by SEC for not reviewing the targeting crown to helmet shot of Will Levis. Absolutely no excuse. Absolutely none," said Oscar Combs.

"We’ve learned this season that targeting does not exist for Will Levis," wrote Owen.

"Replay showing the Rebels got away with targeting on that Will Levis hit. Was very clearly helmet-to-helmet," said TheCatsPause247.

Counter point: Will Levis lowered the crown of his helmet and initiated helmet-to-helmet contact.

"That was not a targeting call on Ole Miss. Will Levis went in head first on that play," said Patrick Magee.

Minutes after the no-call and fumble, Will Levis and the Kentucky Wildcats had another opportunity to either tie or win the game.

However, Levis didn't see an Ole Miss defender coming from his blindside and was stripped in the process of throwing.

The Rebels beat the Wildcats 22-19 this Saturday afternoon. A big win for Lane Kiffin's program.