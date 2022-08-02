Kentucky, Gonzaga Agree To Home-And-Home Series: Fans React

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 09: A basketball with a Kentucky Wildcats logo sits on the floor during the game against the Georgetown College Tigers at Rupp Arena on November 9, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Two college basketball powers will meet in a home-and-home series over the next two seasons according to KSR host Matt Jones.

Tweeting, "Kentucky will play Gonzaga HOME AND HOME. Game this year at Gonzaga on Nov 20."

Fans reacted to exciting hoops news on social media.

"Everything we have been asking for!" commented a Wildcats fan.

"Finally," another user said. "Well done Cal."

"LFG!!!!! #BBN."

"The stretch from November 15 when Champions Classic is through the end of PK85 on 11/27 is going to be literal college hoops paradise," tweeted Kevin Sweeney.

"I love this," another fan said.

Should be fun!