Kentucky Hall Of Famer Dead At 73

The sporting world received some sad news on Friday morning when a legendary Kentucky player passed away.

Mike Pratt, who played under Adolph Rupp for the Wildcats in the late 1960's, passed away Thursday night according to multiple reports. He was 73 years old.

"It’s a sad day in Big Blue Nation as Mike Pratt has passed away," Kentucky radio host Matt Jones said. "Mike have as much to Kentucky Athletics as anyone. He was a great player, announcer and worked with the school behind the scenes in every imaginable way. He loved the University as much as anyone."

Pratt was a three-year letter-winner for the Wildcats during his illustrious college basketball career. During his collegiate career, he helped Kentucky to two Sweet 16 and two Elite Eight appearances.

Following his playing days, he became an assistant coach at UNC Charlotte - a program he would later take over for four seasons.

After his coaching days were over, Pratt became a radio analyst for Kentucky games. He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2009.

Our thoughts are with the Pratt family.