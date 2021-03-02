Kentucky Senate Passes Interesting High School Sports Bill

Kentucky high school senior athletes will now have the option to get their Van Wilder on next year thanks to a new bill just passed in the state senate.

The bill, which was voted on 36-0, will allow high school seniors this year the ability to stay on and have an extra year of school in 2021-22. Included in that provision is an additional year of eligibility for athletics.

We’ve already seen the NCAA announce that the 2020-21 school year will not count towards an athlete’s eligibility, but it is a little surprising to see that ruling extend to the high school level.

According to a recent report from the Courier-Journal, the bill actually covers all the way down to kindergarten.

Kentucky Senate passes Bill 36-0 allowing High School Seniors to stay for another year of school and play sports — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 2, 2021

It will be interesting to see if any athletes who were planning on doing a prep school year somewhere ultimately decide to run it back at their current institution.

Most likely, there won’t be too many kids taking advantage of this rule, but some will put it to use.