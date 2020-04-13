The Spun

Kentucky Star Immanuel Quickley Makes NBA Draft Decision

Kentucky star Immanuel Quickley raises up for a shot.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - JANUARY 18: Immanuel Quickley #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots a jump shot during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on January 18, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Wildcats defeated the Razorbacks 73-66. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Kentucky star guard Immanuel Quickley has made his decision on the 2020 NBA Draft.

Quickley, the SEC’s Player of the Year, will be leaving the Wildcats following his sophomore season. He reportedly plans on staying in the NBA Draft.

“I’m entering the NBA Draft and signing with an agent,” Quickley told 247Sports.

“I feel like I had a great individual season winning SEC player as along with team success,” Quickley added. “I feel like I’ve overcome a lot with people doubting me before the season so I feel like I have accomplished the college level challenge and am ready for the next challenge with the NBA.”

Quickley, a McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school, was a first-team All-SEC player in 2019-20. He averaged 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds this past season.

Quickley is projected by most outlets to be a second round pick.

The 2020 NBA Draft is likely to be pushed back as a result of the coronavirus.

