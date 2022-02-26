Look: Kentucky’s Basketball Team Walks Off Court Early vs. Arkansas

The Kentucky men’s basketball team decided to skip out on the handshake line after losing to Arkansas.

With four seconds remaining on the clock, Kentucky’s team walked off the court without shaking hands with the Arkansas players.

The Razorbacks’ crowd let the Wildcats hear it since this was a bad look.

Kentucky players leaving the court early no handshakes pic.twitter.com/y0ip7Cch3N — Ted Budd 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) February 26, 2022

Kentucky fell to 23-6 with this loss as this has been the biggest upset of the day so are. Arkansas has also gotten to 23-6 as this could be a preview of what’s to come in the SEC Tournament.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Wildcats in scoring with 30, while also having 18 rebounds. He did all he could, but it wasn’t enough.

Keion Brooks Jr., Sahvir Wheeler, and Tyty Washington Jr. also all finished in double figures.

For the Razorbacks, JD Notae led the way with 30 points and eight rebounds. He was a one-man wrecking crew and crushed the Wildcats from all over the court.

Jaylin Williams and Stanley Umude also did some damage with 16 and 13 points respectfully as the Razorbacks continue to strengthen their tournament resume.

It’ll be interesting to see what John Calipari says about his players leaving the court to the media.