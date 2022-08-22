Kenyan Drake Reportedly Getting Cut: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Kenyan Drake #23 of the Las Vegas Raiders is taken off he field on a cart during the second quarter of the game between the Washington Football Team and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a decision on running back Kenyan Drake.

The team is reportedly cutting the veteran back, per Josina Anderson. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was first with the news.

Drake, 28, spent the 2021 season with the Raiders and was used in a depth role. He finished the season with 63 carries for 254 yards and a touchdown.

Before that, he spent two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and four with the Miami Dolphins. He's compiled 758 carries for 3,384 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first seven NFL seasons.

NFL fans have already started to speculate where Drake could land next.

With Drake off the team, that means Josh Jacobs and Zamir White will get the bulk of the reps.

There's no doubt Drake will garner interest from multiple teams, especially those that need running back help.