Kevin Costner Reacts To Ray Liotta's Tragic Death

As Hollywood continues to mourn the death of 67-year-old actor Ray Liotta, "Field of Dreams" co-star Kevin Costner took some time to speak on his passing.

"Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta ..." Costner tweeted. "While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be 'Shoeless Joe Jackson' in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray."

Perhaps best known for his role in the Martin Scorsese classic "Goodfellas," Liotta was just as beloved for his portrayal of the infamous Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams."

A must-watch for any sports fan (or movie-lover in general), its hard to sit through "Field of Dreams" 1 hour 46 minute runtime without shedding a tear.

A uniquely gifted actor, Ray Liotta will be sorely missed.

But, he'll continue to live on through film, or any time someone decides to take a trip back to "Vice City."