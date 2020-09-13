Kevin Durant Had A 3-Word Reaction To Comeback Win vs. Eagles

Kevin Durant has played in Seattle, Oklahoma City, Oakland and Brooklyn, but the NBA superstar remains a loyal Washington, D.C. sports fan at heart.

The D.C. native is a big Washington Football Team fan and he is absolutely pumped with his team’s comeback win today.

Washington trailed Philadelphia by 17 points, but rallied in the second half to take down the NFC East rival, going on to win, 27-17. The Ron Rivera era starts with a big-time comeback win.

Durant took to Twitter shortly following the victory.

“The Football Team,” he tweeted.

The Football Team — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 13, 2020

The Football Team is 1-0.

Washington team president Jason Wright is pumped, too.

“Yes sir Ron Rivera, yes sir. As culture shifts, performance follows. Your resilience is already showing up in the guys. We all plan to follow the example you’ve set,” he tweeted.

Wright had a message for Durant, as well.

“This,” he tweeted in response to KD. “And you are part of the family my friend.’

This 👇🏾. And you are part of the family my friend. https://t.co/2o4BfYpf7j — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) September 13, 2020

It’s just one game, but starting off the Ron Rivera era with a big comeback victory is pretty huge.

Washington will look to move to 2-0 next weekend, when the football team faces the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 2 contest.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T.