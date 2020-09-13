The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kevin Durant Had A 3-Word Reaction To Comeback Win vs. Eagles

Kevin Durant supporting the Washington Football Team against the New York Giants.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 24: NBA player Kevin Durant attends the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant has played in Seattle, Oklahoma City, Oakland and Brooklyn, but the NBA superstar remains a loyal Washington, D.C. sports fan at heart.

The D.C. native is a big Washington Football Team fan and he is absolutely pumped with his team’s comeback win today.

Washington trailed Philadelphia by 17 points, but rallied in the second half to take down the NFC East rival, going on to win, 27-17. The Ron Rivera era starts with a big-time comeback win.

Durant took to Twitter shortly following the victory.

“The Football Team,” he tweeted.

The Football Team is 1-0.

Washington team president Jason Wright is pumped, too.

Yes sir Ron Rivera, yes sir. As culture shifts, performance follows. Your resilience is already showing up in the guys. We all plan to follow the example you’ve set,” he tweeted.

Wright had a message for Durant, as well.

“This,” he tweeted in response to KD. “And you are part of the family my friend.’

It’s just one game, but starting off the Ron Rivera era with a big comeback victory is pretty huge.

Washington will look to move to 2-0 next weekend, when the football team faces the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 2 contest.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.