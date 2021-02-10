Kevin Durant Has A Blunt Message For Worrying Fans

While the world seems to be crumbling around the Brooklyn Nets in recent weeks, Kevin Durant isn’t worried.

The superstar small forward, who’s well know for his activity on social media, responded to a fan’s concerns in his Instagram DMs on Wednesday afternoon.

“S*** gonna be aight,” Durant reportedly wrote.

Over the past few games, things have been far from alright for the Nets.

With three of the NBA’s elite scorers on the court (Kyrie Irving, James Harden), offense was never a concern for Brooklyn heading into the 2020-21 season. Defense on the other hand has proven to be a major issue. Going 1-4 over the last five games, the Nets have allowed more than 120 points in every contest (3x allowing 140+ this season).

Those defensive struggles only worsened when Durant was pulled from Brooklyn’s loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Before the matchup, KD was taken out of warmups after he was deemed a close contact to a potential positive COVID-19 test. When the contact’s test came back positive later in the third quarter, the 10-time All Star was forced to leave the court yet again.

This is the second stretch of games Durant has missed due to COVID-19 concerns this season. This time, the elite two-way player will likely miss four games — including the Nets’ matchup with the Indiana Pacers tonight. According to reports from NBA insider Malika Andrews, he should be able to return against his former Golden State Warriors’ team on Saturday night.

While these struggles may look pretty bleak at the moment, talent like this on an NBA roster will virtually always succeed. Like Durant said, s*** gonna be aight.