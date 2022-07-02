Kevin Durant Breaks Silence After Trade Request: Fans React

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, NBA superstar Kevin Durant reportedly asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade.

Three years after joining Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, KD wants out. It was a disappointing run for Durant and Irving, who won just one playoff series in the three years they were together.

On Saturday morning, Durant spoke for the first time since his reported trade request - in a cryptic social media post. "The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about. If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around," he said.

Fans are tired of looking for the meaning in these cryptic tweets from NBA stars like Durant and Irving.

"Just say what you wanna say man lol," one fan said.

"Can you just lay out what you want? If you wanna be done with the Nets, can you at least say why?" another fan said.

Other fans just want Durant to come be a part of their team. "Exactly just come to Miami all we do is work down here," one fan said.

Where will Kevin Durant play next?