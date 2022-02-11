Kevin Durant Gives First Public Comments After James Harden Trade

Just hours after Brooklyn completed a blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia, Nets superstar Kevin Durant joined TNT for the NBA All-Star Game draft. Before getting started on making his picks as a 2022 captain, KD said he was “happy we got guys who want to be part of this.”

This comment clearly denoted some frustration with his former All-Star teammate, who pushed GM Sean Marks and the Nets organization for a trade before yesterday’s deadline.

These thinly-veiled shots at Harden didn’t slow down as Durant made his picks alongside fellow All-Star captain LeBron James. In each of the seven rounds in the reserve-round selection, KD passed up on the opportunity to pick Harden — leading to some hilarious reactions from LeBron and the TNT crew.

In yesterday’s trade, the Nets sent James Harden and Paul Milsap to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first round picks.

“I’m excited for our team,” Durant said in his first public comments since the trade. “Looking forward to finishing the season out with this new group and these new players. Playoffs are right around the corner so we got to fast-track it to get used to each other, but I’m excited.

“… I feel like we got versatile players so we have to figure it out and figure out what works for us, but I’m just happy that we got guys who want to be part of this.”

The Nets are currently eighth in the East with a 29-26 record.