Kevin Durant Has A Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow

Football fans everywhere are taking notice of the incredible postseason play from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — including NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Ects w/ KD, Durant dubbed Burrow as the quarterback playing the best ball in this year’s postseason. And in doing so, he gave an interesting prediction for his NFL future.

“He’s bringing a couple [Super Bowls] back to Cincy before his time’s done,” KD said.

.@KDTrey5 loves what he's seeing from Joe Burrow & Jamarr Chase. 🔥 "He's bringing a couple back to Cincy before his time's done."

Durant believes the special connection between Burrow and his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase will help lead the franchise to postseason glory.

“I just keep looking at the next decade of football. I see [Chase] being up there in the tops of the receivers,” he added.

Coming off a devastating ACL tear in Year 1, Burrow has the Bengals poised to make a Super Bowl run in just his second NFL season. With some outstanding production in the postseason, the former No. 1 overall pick has led the Cincy franchise to an AFC Championship berth for the first time since 1989.

Burrow and the Bengals will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.

Whether it be this year or sometime in his NFL future, the Cincinnati quarterback will look to prove Durant right with some Super Bowl victories.