Kevin Durant Has Blunt Reaction To Kyrie Irving Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be on the edge of a potential superstar breakup.

On Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported a list of preferred landing spots for Kyrie Irving if he's unable to come to a contract extension deal with the Nets this offseason.

Later reports indicated that Kevin Durant is "monitoring" the situation and weighing options for his own NBA future.

On Friday, KD was asked about these rumors.

“I just let things play out and see what happens,” he said, during the most recent episode of his The ETCs podcast. “... Whatever happens [with Kyrie], the friendship will still be there.”

Durant signed a four-year, $198 million extension with the Nets last year. This deal goes into effect starting this coming season. It's unclear how his future with the organization will be affected by the potential departure of his superstar point guard.

“It’s no involvement at all. I can’t be involved with it,” he said of Kyrie's situation. “This is this man’s livelihood. This is much bigger than me. Being a free agent, it’s one of the most important times in your career. That can’t be swayed by anybody else. I just do me and wait for the time.

“There’s nothing that can happen right now. I don’t think he can even make a decision on opting out until the 29th, I think. I just let things play out and see what happens, but keep the regular contact up with Kai and see what happens. It’s something that’s so much out of my control that I don’t want to be a part of it. We’ll see what happens though.”

One thing's for certain. This is a massive offseason for the Nets organization.