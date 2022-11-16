Kevin Durant Has Brutally Honest Comment About Nets Teammates

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is feeling the pressure that comes with being a lone superstar.

With Kyrie Irving suspended, Durant has the weight of the Nets organization on his shoulders. Last night, his team fell to the Sacramento Kings by more than 30 points in a primetime, nationally-televised contest.

After the game, KD talked to Bleacher Reports' Chris Haynes about the Nets' lacking roster.

“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? Durant asked. “You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there."

Durant also used this lack of surrounding talent as an explanation for his trade request earlier this summer.

"So when we’re all playing like s--t, you know the one person they’re going to look at," he added. "That’s why I requested a trade."

The Nets are now 6-9 on the season.