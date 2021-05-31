The Spun

Kevin Durant Has Brutally Honest Message For NBA Fans

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Friday night in Boston.

The NBA had another despicable fan incident on Sunday night.

A Boston Celtics fan has reportedly been apprehended by authorities after he threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn beat Boston in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Irving had made his return to TD Garden after leaving the Celtics in free agency.

This is the latest notable incident with a fan at an NBA arena. Earlier this week, Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him as he made his way off the floor in Philadelphia. Elsewhere, Hawks point guard Trae Young appeared to get spit on during a contest in New York.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant had a brutally honest message for NBA fans on Sunday evening.

“Grow the f— up and enjoy the game,” Durant said on Sunday night.

The NBA has indefinitely banned fans for incidents with players, but the league might have to take more significant measures to attempt to prevent situations like this.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, will take on Boston in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first round series on Tuesday night.


