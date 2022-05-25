Kevin Durant Hasn't Spoken With Nets: NBA World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets speaks to media during Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on September 27, 2019 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

It shouldn't be much of a surprise that Kevin Durant doesn't have much to say to anybody given the way his playoff run with the Brooklyn Nets went this year. But apparently the situation for Durant and the Nets might be at an all-time low point.

Nets insider Kristian Winfield reported on Wednesday that Durant hasn't even spoken to the Nets since their season ended via a four-game sweep by the Boston Celtics.

The 2021-22 season was a tumultuous one to say the least. Kyrie Irving's absence and the public falling out with James Harden leading up to his trade cast a pretty large shadow over the season. And the Nets only qualified for the playoffs by the skin of their teeth.

NBA fans are mixed on what this development means. Some are taking it as a sign that Durant is on the way out and are already advocating for him to join other teams.

Others think that the lack of communication might just be Durant being on vacation:

No one knows what Kevin Durant is thinking after the way his season ended. His once-vaunted partnership with Kyrie Irving hasn't even taken the Nets to the Conference Finals yet.

The Nets themselves are clearly at a crossroads with Kyrie over his behavior this past season. But they might wind up losing both at the same time if things don't work out.

What to do you think Kevin Durant's reason for not speaking to the Nets is?