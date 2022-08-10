Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 06, 2022 in New York City. The Nets won 110-98. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots.

According to Begley, both the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are at the top of Durant's list. It's unclear, though, if trade talks have progress with either team.

Here's more from SNY:

Durant sees Boston as a desired landing spot, per people familiar with the matter. Durant also would like to play with Boston’s Marcus Smart if he is traded to the Celtics, per people familiar with the matter. ...Something worth noting: As of earlier this week, there were high-ranking members of the Sixers who’ve felt strongly about engaging with Brooklyn on a Durant trade. It is unknown if Brooklyn and Philadelphia have made any recent progress on a trade.

It would be somewhat surprising to see Durant team up with James Harden given how things ended in Brooklyn.

It's also unclear if the Celtics would be able to trade for Durant while keeping Marcus Smart on the roster.

Will a trade be made?