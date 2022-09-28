Kevin Durant Makes His Opinion On Chris Beard Clear

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 06, 2022 in New York City. The Nets won 110-98. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kevin Durant showed his college basketball alma mater some love on Tuesday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns basketball program under now second-year head coach Chris Beard.

"I Love my @TexasMBB family, coach is really building something special there. Lock in," KD wrote on Twitter.

That feeling is mutual.

Two weeks ago, Durant was inducted into the Texas Longhorns Hall of Fame. Here's what Beard had to say about the former college basketball star:

"KD, in my opinion, is the best player on the planet. No disrespect to the other guys that I love and look up to. His relationship with @TexasMBB is real."

In the Longhorns' first season under Beard, the team amassed a 22-12 record and made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. 22 wins marks the program's largest total since 2013-14.

Durant averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game through his one collegiate season in Austin. He was selected by the Seattle Supersonics with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.