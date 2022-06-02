Kevin Durant Makes His Opinion On Stephen A. Smith Very Clear

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is one of the many players Stephen A. Smith has made an enemy of with his controversial takes.

On Wednesday, Smith set the NBA world on fire with his take that Michael Jordan "changed the game for the worse."

Durant took to Twitter with his own take about the ESPN analyst.

"My theory is that guys like steve, skip [Bayless] and Shannon [Sharpe] have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen [Curry] and Michael [Jordan] can only push the game forward," KD wrote.

Kevin Durant has never been one to shy away from responding to his critics — especially when it comes to Stephen A. Smith.

Earlier this year, KD called Smith a "flat out hater" for his comments about the star forward's legacy.

"Steve, since u decided to use ESPN to push your personal agendas, im sure your minions will run with this story for you, but if u believe this is what my career is defined by then you just a flat out hater. It’s gonna be hard to box the god in," he wrote back in February.

Given both of their histories, it's fair to assume that Smith won't stop releasing hot takes and Durant won't stop responding to them anytime soon.