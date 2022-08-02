Kevin Durant Meeting With Nets Owner: NBA World Reacts

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting Kevin Durant would be meeting with the Brooklyn Nets.

The report, from Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, said KD will meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week.

"What I’m hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week,” the source told Heavy Sports. “He’s going to go directly to the owner, Joe Tsai, sometime this week. We’ll see how that works."

Fans are ready for Durant to come back and rescind his trade request.

"OKAY FINALLY. Hopefully we get a conclusion to this once and for all," one fan said.

"The vet @SteveBHoop reports that Kevin Durant will meet soon with Nets owner Joe Tsai to discuss the state of Brooklyn's response to Durant's trade request. The Nets declined to comment on the report when I asked them this afternoon," NBA reporter Marc Stein said.

"This could go either way but it makes it more likely things keep moving either way (him staying or getting traded) and I’m sick of the saga so this is good," another Brooklyn fan said.

Will the meeting go well and lead Durant back to the team?