Kevin Durant Ranked His Top 5 Teammates Of All-Time

Kevin Durant has played with a lot of great players over the course of his NBA career, having spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors and now, the Brooklyn Nets.

Recently, the two-time NBA champion made an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

On the show, Durant was asked to rank his five best teammates of all-time. Unsurprisingly, the list was somewhat controversial – at least at first.

Durant started with Kyrie Irving, then went to James Harden, then Steph Curry and finally Klay Thompson. It then took Durant a while to think about the fifth player, before he came up with something.

“I’m gonna go with Serge Ibaka,” Durant said.

Of course, there was one very notable name left off of Durant’s list – Russell Westbrook. The show’s hosts reminded Durant of that fact and he admitted that he messed up and forgot about him.

“Oh, (expletives), I am tripping. Russ, yeah,” Durant said. “I did forget about Russ. Russ would definitely be in the top five.”

Durant then removed Ibaka from his list and put Westbrook at the No. 4 spot, sliding Thompson to No. 5.

Was the initial Westbrook slight intentional or not, though?