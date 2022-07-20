Kevin Durant Reacts To Peyton Manning's ESPY's Joke

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kevin Durant is still not a fan of that joke that Peyton Manning made about him a few years ago.

Manning was speaking about the U.S. Gymnastics team and how well they've done at the Olympics before joking that Durant would join them due to that success.

The joke is that Durant ended up joining the Golden State Warriors for a few seasons who were already stacked and helped them win multiple championships.

Durant had a cold look on his face when the camera panned to him and it got even colder when Manning brought his old teammate Russell Westbrook into the conversation.

A fan asked Durant on Twitter why he was so upset about it and he had a pretty answer to the question.

"If it was funny I would’ve laughed…it’s a simple concept," Durant tweeted.

The joke was told back in 2017 and it's clear that it did not age well over time for Durant.

At the end of the day though, he won two championships and is still one of the best players in the league. It could be a lot worse.