Kevin Durant Reportedly Makes Decision On NBA All-Star Game

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant looks off into the distance.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It seems as though the NBA world will be deprived yet another opportunity to watch Kevin Durant in an All-Star Game.

On Tuesday evening, reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Durant will not participate in this year’s All-Star Weekend in order to recover from injury and focus on his expected postseason run with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant has missed the Nets’ last five contests after suffering an MCL sprain during a win over the New Orleans Pelicans last Saturday. While Steve Nash and the Brooklyn franchise have not given an official timeline for return, his reported recovery time is expected somewhere around four to six weeks.

The All-Star Game, which is about five weeks out from the date of Durant’s injury, is scheduled to tipoff on Feb. 20.

This will be Durant’s third straight All-Star Game missed due to injury. Last year, he sat out of the contest due to a left hamstring strain. The year before that, he missed the entirety of the season with an Achilles injury.

The last time Durant participated in an All-Star Game was back in 2019. There, he won his second All-Star MVP award and dropped a team-high 31 points.

Through 36 healthy games for the Nets this year, the 11-time All-Star is averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.