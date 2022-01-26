Kevin Durant Reportedly Makes Decision On NBA All-Star Game

It seems as though the NBA world will be deprived yet another opportunity to watch Kevin Durant in an All-Star Game.

On Tuesday evening, reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Durant will not participate in this year’s All-Star Weekend in order to recover from injury and focus on his expected postseason run with the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant is expected to sit out his second straight NBA All-Star Game to focus on a playoff run with the Nets, @ChrisBHaynes reports pic.twitter.com/6yAs1kth7N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2022

Durant has missed the Nets’ last five contests after suffering an MCL sprain during a win over the New Orleans Pelicans last Saturday. While Steve Nash and the Brooklyn franchise have not given an official timeline for return, his reported recovery time is expected somewhere around four to six weeks.

The All-Star Game, which is about five weeks out from the date of Durant’s injury, is scheduled to tipoff on Feb. 20.

This will be Durant’s third straight All-Star Game missed due to injury. Last year, he sat out of the contest due to a left hamstring strain. The year before that, he missed the entirety of the season with an Achilles injury.

The last time Durant participated in an All-Star Game was back in 2019. There, he won his second All-Star MVP award and dropped a team-high 31 points.

Through 36 healthy games for the Nets this year, the 11-time All-Star is averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.