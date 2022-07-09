Kevin Durant Reportedly Prefers 1 Trade Destination: Fans React

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is reportedly wanting to team up with one of the top contenders in the Western Conference.

Earlier this offseason, Durant met with the Brooklyn Nets' front office to demand a trade. Don't expect a move anytime soon, though. The Eastern Conference team is going to take its time and wait for the right trade package.

Durant, meanwhile, reportedly has his "heart set on" playing for one team: the Phoenix Suns.

"The only thing is I’ve heard from people who would know is that KD has his heart set on Phoenix," said Bleacher Report's Jeff Fischer.

To make this a reality, the Suns are probably going to have to give up more than they'd like to.

A three-team deal could make some sense for the Suns, Nets and maybe a team like the Indiana Pacers.

The Suns could sign-and-trade DeAndre Ayton to Indiana, get some pieces in return and send those assets - alongside a few promising role players like Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson - to Brooklyn.

"It would appear to be in everyone’s best interest to execute a Sign & Trade for Deandre Ayton. If the Pacers are really interested in him, they can give him the 5-year max only PHX can, and the Suns can get back assets, possibly, to use in a trade for Kevin Durant," one fan said.

With that being said, Phoenix might not have much to offer Brooklyn unless Devin Booker is on the table (he's not).

"Nets not taking Phoenix's trash offer. They have nobody worth trading for, and Ayton is about to sign a contract with a different team," a fan speculated.

Will Phoenix somehow land KD to team up with Booker and Chris Paul ahead of next season?