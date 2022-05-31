Kevin Durant Responds To Draymond Green: NBA World Reacts

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 19: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors tries to calm down teammate Draymond Green #23 after a foul in the second half of a NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Kevin Durant disputed Draymond Green's claim that opposing defenses paid more attention to Stephen Curry during their NBA Finals runs with the Golden State Warriors.

Speaking to Colin Cowherd on a collaborative podcast appearance, Green said Curry "got double-teamed probably seven times the amount that KD did" during those series. The Warriors star prefaced those comments by saying Durant was "absolutely incredible" in their championship runs, but he disagreed with the notion that Curry needs a Finals MVP to cement his legacy.

A fan quote-tweeted a clip of Green's comments and tagged Durant to ask if that assessment is true. Rarely one to hold his thoughts on Twitter, the Brooklyn Nets star answered.

"From my view of it, this is 100% false," Durant wrote.

Many Twitter users recalled former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue saying in February that he "blitzed" Curry with Durant and Klay Thompson on the court during the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, a couple of fans appeared to find data indicating the multiplier was even more than seven in 2018.

This exchange could create drama overshadowing Green's larger points. He called NBA analysis "a lost skill" and said most onlookers struggle to break down the game beyond looking at the basic box score numbers.

Green seemed to be defending Curry rather than trying to take a shot at Durant, but his former teammate's reply could cause a stir as Green and Curry prepare for their sixth NBA Finals appearance.