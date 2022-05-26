Kevin Durant Responds To James Worthy's Comment On NBA

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy had a harsh critique of the modern NBA in a recent interview. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant apparently took notice as well.

Appearing on Stoney and Jansen with Heather, Worthy admonished the way current NBA players play and act. He said that players entering the NBA today "are not fundamentally sound" then ridiculed them because all they do in his eyes are "practice threes, lift weights, get tattoos, tweet and go on social media."

"You learned how to balance your freaking checkbook in college, there’s a lot of things. When you don’t get that, guys are coming to the NBA who are not fundamentally sound. All they do is practice threes, lift weights, get tattoos, tweet and go on social media. That’s it," Worthy said.

"So you don’t have that sound player; you have an athletic player. And that’s what’s happening to the game. It’s a lot of ISO and looking for mismatches...

Durant took note of those comments. He went on Twitter in response to someone asking him for his thoughts and said that while he was pretty confident in his mid game, he admitted that Worthy was right about how things used to be.

"My middy is sharp, but james is right, this ain’t the old days lol," Durant wrote.

James Worthy won three NBA titles and made seven All-Star games playing small forward with the Lakers for 12 seasons.

Who knows if Worthy would have found the same success in the NBA with the way the game is played today though.

Kevin Durant certainly seems to miss those days though.