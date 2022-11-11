Kevin Durant Reveals Mt. Rushmore Of Small Forwards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 06, 2022 in New York City. The Nets won 110-98. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest small forwards of all time. But who else does he think belongs in that conversation?

On Friday, sports media personality Chris Henderson asked KD to name his "Mount Rushmore" of small forwards — including himself.

Durant named himself, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Larry Bird as his top 4.

Some fans questioned Durant's decision to put Leonard in the best of all-time conversation.

"Kawhi over Clyde [Drexler] and Scottie [Pippen] ???? Idk bout that one," one fan wrote.

"Rather have Scottie Pippen or James Worthy over Kawhi EASILY," another added.

"Doctor J over Kawhi and then I love it," another said.

There's almost no question that Durant is the best scoring small forward of all time. He has four career scoring titles, including three in a row from 2009-12. He's currently averaging 30.8 points per game through 12 games with the Nets this season.

Fresh off a 29-point performance on Wednesday, Durant and the Nets will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow afternoon.