Kevin Durant Rumored To Have 2 Preferred Trade Destinations

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors during NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 31, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In a sudden and surprising turn of events, Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. And it looks like he already knows where he wants to go.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, two teams have been mentioned most frequently as KD's preferred landing spots. Those two teams are the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.

Both teams are coming off division titles and deep playoff runs. They've both been to the NBA Finals in the past three seasons.

More importantly - the two teams have the assets to pull of a trade for Durant. They have young players, veteran players and first-round picks that the Nets would probably be happy to take off their hands.

Those two teams will probably be among the betting favorites once odds are finally released.

As for the Kevin Durant trade request itself, it would mark the end of a wildly failed attempt by the Nets to create a superteam on par with the Miami Heat's Big 3 from 2010 to 2014.

In three years in Brooklyn, Durant played just 90 games. His lasting legacy in Brooklyn will be getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Nets still have point guard Kyrie Irving. But if Durant is gone, there's not much reason to keep him around anymore.

Where do you think Kevin Durant will go if he's traded?