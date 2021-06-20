Basketball World Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Olympics Decision

Fresh off a loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Kevin Durant has reportedly decided that his basketball year isn’t over.

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets superstar is expected to commit to playing for Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Team USA has already received multiple notable commitments, including ones from Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Draymond Green, among others.

Durant’s commitment is obviously the biggest one yet. He’s arguably the best player in the world, coming off a ridiculous Game 7 performance against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to commit to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Durant averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 12 games this postseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2021

This is somewhat surprising news, considering how many minutes Durant played in the postseason and the fact that he’s still coming off a torn Achilles injury.

But playing in the Olympics is a truly special opportunity and Durant will be looking to win another gold medal.

The basketball world is pumped by the news.

This is both exciting and scary. https://t.co/rWGbIPTwKm — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 20, 2021

Gold medal chances for Team USA 📈 https://t.co/VgOnwAvFvd — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) June 20, 2021

Kevin just loves basketball. https://t.co/YOHXY8PS1F — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) June 20, 2021

Both physically impressive and Brand Brilliant. Great opportunity for KD to shine on a world stage. https://t.co/LAXWN4V7Jn — God Swill (@AndyGlockner) June 20, 2021

Dray and KD on a team together again? Sign me the hell up. https://t.co/s8xVyFog1s — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) June 20, 2021

Durant, 32, has won two Olympic gold medals, helping lead Team USA at the 2012 and ’16 Olympics. He also helped Team USA win the World Championships in 2010.

The 2021 Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23 and run through Sunday, Aug. 8.

Team USA will be the clear favorites in men’s basketball, led by multiple NBA All-Stars.