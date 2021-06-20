The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Basketball World Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Olympics Decision

A closeup of Kevin Durant during warmups for the NBA All-Star game.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors and Team LeBron warms up before the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Fresh off a loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Kevin Durant has reportedly decided that his basketball year isn’t over.

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets superstar is expected to commit to playing for Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Team USA has already received multiple notable commitments, including ones from Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Draymond Green, among others.

Durant’s commitment is obviously the biggest one yet. He’s arguably the best player in the world, coming off a ridiculous Game 7 performance against the Milwaukee Bucks.

This is somewhat surprising news, considering how many minutes Durant played in the postseason and the fact that he’s still coming off a torn Achilles injury.

But playing in the Olympics is a truly special opportunity and Durant will be looking to win another gold medal.

The basketball world is pumped by the news.

Durant, 32, has won two Olympic gold medals, helping lead Team USA at the 2012 and ’16 Olympics. He also helped Team USA win the World Championships in 2010.

The 2021 Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23 and run through Sunday, Aug. 8.

Team USA will be the clear favorites in men’s basketball, led by multiple NBA All-Stars.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.