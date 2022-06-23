Kevin Durant Trade Package Could Be Biggest In NBA History

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After years but just 90 regular season games together, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant appear to be heading towards a divorce. But the Nets have the potential to get a massive haul if they part ways with the all-world forward.

According to ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks, the trade package could be "the biggest package in NBA history." Though it's hard to imagine what that would even entail.

Just a few years ago we saw the Los Angeles Lakers give up several of their biggest young stars to bring Anthony Davis into the fold. This past NBA season the Philadelphia 76ers traded Ben Simmons and others to get James Harden.

For a player like Kevin Durant who is still playing at an extremely high level, it's hard to fathom what "the biggest package in NBA history" could look like by comparison.

The Brooklyn Nets wasted no time signing Kevin Durant in 2019 after the sensational run he had with the Golden State Warriors. They made sure to bring in Durant's all-world best friend Kyrie Irving to entice him to join.

But an injury Durant sustained in the 2019 NBA Finals kept him off the court for the entire 2019-20 season (albeit a season shortened by the pandemic).

When Durant finally returned in the 2020-21 season, he was dominant when healthy - but was only healthy for 35 games.

This past year Durant was able to play 55 games - but it still wasn't enough for the Nets to clinch the playoffs in the regular season.

Maybe Durant and the Nets will set aside their differences and find a way to work together. But if they can't we could see a historic trade in the near future.