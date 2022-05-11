Kevin Durant Trolled Draymond Green On Twitter Tuesday Night
Kevin Durant had a great troll tweet about former teammate Draymond Green on Tuesday night.
Bleacher Report had a cool graphic that showcased Green and Dennis Rodman going 1-on-1 against each other. Durant then tweeted out the picture and said "It’ll take them 6 days to finish this game" as the caption.
It's a clever joke that it'll just be a snoozefest since both players won't be making a lot of shots.
Durant was teammates with Green when he was on the Warriors from 2016-18.
He won 2 NBA Championships in 2017 and 2018 with Golden State and was one of the team's best players during that time.
After that, he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2020 and has played for them the last two seasons.
Seeing Rodman and Green go at it would be pretty fun, though it would be hard not to side with Rodman in this "What If?" scenario.