Kevin Durant Trolls Oklahoma Coach During Texas Beatdown

Kevin Durant is one of the many Texas fans thrilled by today's performance in the Red River Rivalry showdown.

The Longhorns are currently blowing out the Sooners with a 42-0 score in the third quarter. Clearly illustrated by this lopsided score, Oklahoma has been completely unable to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball.

Durant, a former Longhorns star for the basketball program, took to Twitter to take a shot at first-year Sooners head coach Brent Venables.

"Ayo somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick….this ain’t it," the NBA superstar wrote.

Oklahoma has just 190 yards of total offense compared to Texas' 501. The Venables-led squad also has two interceptions and five punts on the day.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is absolutely carving up the Oklahoma defense with 289 yards and four passing touchdowns. Star running back Bijan Robinson has 127 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

With this insurmountable deficit, Venables and the Sooners will move to 3-3 on the year after a 3-0 start to the season.