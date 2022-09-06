Kevin Durant Unhappy With NBA2K Rating: Fans React

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As 2K Sports begins the rollout for its ever-popular basketball sim NBA 2K23, Nets superstar Kevin Durant has a gripe with his virtual rating.

Tweeting at digital marketing director Ronnie Singh, KD said he needs some answers on that 96 overall:

"Aye Ronnie 2K, I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99?" Durant asked. "This has become laughable."

Fans reacted to KD's post on Tuesday.

"You were injured and you got swept by the Celtics," one user replied.

"They docked you 3 points for being a diva & team cancer," a Philly fan commented.

"I am petitioning for us to remove MJ on the cover and replacing with you the real 99," Singh responded.

"99s win a playoff game," another said.

"KD don't miss a thing," D'Courtland Christian laughed.

How are you feeling about that 96 overall?