Kevin Durant Unhappy With NBA2K Rating: Fans React
As 2K Sports begins the rollout for its ever-popular basketball sim NBA 2K23, Nets superstar Kevin Durant has a gripe with his virtual rating.
Tweeting at digital marketing director Ronnie Singh, KD said he needs some answers on that 96 overall:
"Aye Ronnie 2K, I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99?" Durant asked. "This has become laughable."
Fans reacted to KD's post on Tuesday.
"You were injured and you got swept by the Celtics," one user replied.
"They docked you 3 points for being a diva & team cancer," a Philly fan commented.
"I am petitioning for us to remove MJ on the cover and replacing with you the real 99," Singh responded.
"99s win a playoff game," another said.
"KD don't miss a thing," D'Courtland Christian laughed.
How are you feeling about that 96 overall?