Kevin Durant Unhappy With Question About Nets Offseason Drama

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 06, 2022 in New York City. The Nets won 110-98. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant isn't pleased with the way his dramatic offseason has been portrayed.

When speaking to reporters on Friday, the All-Star forward addressed inaccuracies about his offseason saga.

"Can we move on past that at some point? I know it's an interesting story. I know that it took up most of the offseason and drama sells, I get that, but I didn't miss any games, I didn't miss any practices, I'm still here," Durant said, per ESPN NBA insider Nick Friedell.

"There's a lot of sh** that was inaccurate but it's like I don't want to go through it right now. We don't got that much time right now," he added.

Durant decided to return to Brooklyn despite requesting a trade away from the organization earlier this offseason. Reports earlier this year indicated that KD wanted owner Joe Tsai to fire both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

He returned because he ultimately felt the Nets were a "great option" for him.

Durant, 34, is under contract with Brooklyn through the 2025-26 season. This is his fourth season with the Nets organization.