Kevin Durant Had NSFW Message For Author Of Warriors Book

A closeup of Kevin Durant during a game.OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at ORACLE Arena on November 8, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant played for the Golden State Warriors for three seasons. By the time those three years were up, the MVP forward appeared to be more than ready to leave.

The two-time NBA champion had blowups with everyone from his teammates to the media. One such media member, Ethan Strauss, had a heavily-covered interaction with the Warriors star.

“You got a dude, Ethan Strauss, who come in here and give his whole opinion on stuff and make it seem like it’s coming from me. He walk around here, don’t talk to nobody, just walk in here, survey, and write something like that,” Durant said in February 2019.

More than a year later, Durant has since settled in Brooklyn, where he’ll eventually suit up for the Nets. He’s been recovering from a torn Achilles injury suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Strass, meanwhile, has written a book on the Warriors, titled “The Victory Machine: The Making and Unmaking of the Warriors Dynasty.”

The Warriors reporter reached out to Durant for an interview for the book after the small forward signed in Brooklyn.

“F–k u, f–k your sources and your book,” Durant replied, per The New Yorker.

That’s one way to pass on a book interview…

