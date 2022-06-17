Kevin Durant Was Trending After Warriors NBA Title Win

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Stephen Curry #30 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors react as they leave the game late in the fourth quarter with a lead in a 129-110 win over the LA Clippers during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Former Golden State superstar Kevin Durant was trending after last night's NBA Finals victory for the Warriors.

Durant and the Warriors went to three straight NBA Finals during his time with the team, winning two. This year, KD and his Nets were eliminated in the first round of the postseason.

Several fans joked that Durant will want to return to Golden State this coming season.

Others noted the fact that the Warriors' core group won an NBA title before Durant arrived, and now after he left.

Steph Curry and the Dubs claimed the first title of their modern dynasty over the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014-15.

Durant won Finals MVP in each of his two title runs with the Warriors, and rightfully so. He averaged a whopping 32.0 points per game in Golden State's two series wins over the Cavaliers combined.

This year, Durant and the Nets were swept in the first round by the same Celtics team the Warriors defeated last night.

Does last night's win for the Warriors affect Durant's legacy?