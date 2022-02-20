Kevin Durant Won’t Attend All-Star Game Following Family Loss

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant will not be in attendance for Sunday’s NBA All-Star game following the passing of a family member.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, “The grandmother of Kevin Durant passed away this morning, Wanda Durant announces. Kevin Durant – named one of the 75 greatest players ever – will no longer attend 75th Anniversary team ceremony tonight at NBA All-Star Game as the family mourns loss.”

The grandmother of Kevin Durant passed away this morning, Wanda Durant announces. Kevin Durant – named one of the 75 greatest players ever – will no longer attend 75th Anniversary team ceremony tonight at NBA All-Star Game as the family mourns loss. 🙏🏽 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2022

Barbara Davis, Durant’s late grandmother was said to be the centerpiece of their family.

It’s her house where the Durant’s would spend Sundays. And also served as the “family intervention center,” via a 2013 Washington Post article detailing some of Durant’s upbringing.

KD received an outpouring of support from his NBA brothers after the news of Davis’ passing. It’s not clear how much time Durant will take away from basketball, but obviously he should take all the time he needs.

Our thoughts are certainly with Kevin Durant and his extended family as they mourn the loss of their beloved grandmother.