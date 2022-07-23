Kevin Durant's First TikTok Is Going Viral This Afternoon

Kevin Durant is well known for his activity on Twitter. Now, the NBA superstar is beginning to develop his presence on TikTok.

KD posted his first video on the popular social media app on Friday night.

"Yo, how I work this sh-t?" he said in the clip.

As of right now the video has nearly two million views and almost 500,000 likes. He already has close to 200,000 followers after just one post.

Perhaps this new social media account will give us some insight into Durant's next landing spot. Earlier this offseason, the Brooklyn superstar requested a trade away from the Nets organization with four years remaining on his existing contract.

Several teams have expressed interest in the four-time scoring champion, but the Nets are reportedly looking to land a historic trade package in exchange for their franchise centerpiece.

Keep an eye out for any KD trade news and his next TikTok video.