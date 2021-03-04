Kevin Garnett Announces Update On His Bid To Buy The T-Wolves

Kevin Garnett is widely considered the best player in Minnesota Timberwolves franchise history. This past year, the 22-season NBA superstar was looking to expand into the ownership business.

On Thursday, Garnett announced that his quest to purchase partial ownership of the T-Wolves has unfortunately come to an end.

“Just got the news that this process in trying to acquire the TWOLVES IS OVER for me n my group,” Garnett said on Instagram. “Thx Glen (Taylor) for being yourself n what I Kno you to be!!! GOOD LUCK n aww the best with WHAT WE BUILT.”

Kevin Garnett says his quest to buy the Timberwolves is over. pic.twitter.com/9lziPnlBbQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2021

Garnett is apparently still holding onto some animosity towards current owner Glen Taylor. The former Republican senator/27-year T-Wolves owner reportedly failed to honor a prior agreement that saw Garnett contribute to the franchise’s decision-making process. This betrayal led some heated words from the 15-time All Star, calling Taylor a “snake” last yer, per The Athletic.

He continued the ill will towards the owner in his Instagram post. He noted the unjust prevention of former players taking ownership roles.

“Crazy the some of these special players that helped build these f—n Franchises like a home but can never own them, only rent them,” Garnett wrote. “GTFOH ISSH IS A JOKE… your loss.”

While his opportunity with Minnesota is over, the former NBA champion claims he isn’t done with his quest for league ownership.

“KEEPING MINE MOVING…AND WE STILL OUT HERE LOOKING!!!” Garnett wrote. “STILL GOING… It’s aww possible!!”

With everything he’s done for the league, there’s no reason why Garnett should be denied of an ownership opportunity. Hopefully an NBA team recognizes that soon enough.