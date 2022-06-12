Kevin Harvick Had NSFW Message For His Pit Crew Sunday

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 08: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards Ford, holds his daughter Piper alongside DeLana Harvick before the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kevin Harvick wasn't happy with his Pit Crew during the race on Sunday.

He was struggling during the race and had some choice words for them that were picked up by the broadcast.

"I swear to god we look like the biggest f***ing bunch of wankers every week on pit road," Harvick said.

That seemed to motivate not just the pit crew, but himself. He's currently in fourth place through 108/110 laps of the race in Sonoma.

It's not going to be enough to win him the race, but perhaps he could gain momentum from it heading into next week's race.

You can catch the conclusion of this race on FS1.