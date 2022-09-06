Kevin Harvick Not Happy With Result: NASCAR World Reacts

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 08: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards Ford, holds his daughter Piper alongside DeLana Harvick before the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Veteran NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick called Sunday night's result a "disaster."

Harvick flamed out of Sunday night's race - quite literally - due to a car issue.

"No reason. We didn't touch the wall. We didn't touch a car," a frustrated Harvick explained.

The veteran NASCAR driver went off in his post-race interview with Fox Sports.

It's tough to blame him for feeling that way.

"With the bad impacts and the fires it sounds like they didn't put enough study into the safety. Even Ryan Newman said they weren't safe. This SERIOUSLY needs to be studied RIGHT NOW, during the off season and until the point they get it figured out," one fan wrote.

"Damn Ford parts! Happy ain't Happy!!!" one fan added.

"you guys need to fix this car. Your drivers will start retiring!!! Look at Denny Hamlin. Look at Kurt Busch. This car is not safe!!!" one fan added.

It was a scary scene, too.

Figure it out, NASCAR.