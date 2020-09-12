PGA Golfer Apologizes After “Reckless” Comment About COVID-19 Deaths

The Spun

Golfer Kevin Kisner

Star golfer Kevin Kisner is in a bit of hot water after an unfortunate tweet he fired off Saturday morning. He apologized for the message in a subsequent message just a few minutes ago.

Kisner’s tweet came as a response to a message that former NBA player Rex Chapman posted to Twitter. Chapman, seeming frustrated, noted that he’s had his friends’ parents die from COVID, seen his parents in and out of the hospital from COVID, and that one of his children tested positive for COVID. He then took a shot at president Donald Trump for downplaying the virus back in March.

Kisner’s response? “Guess they can’t follow the guidelines.”

Politics aside, it’s clearly insensitive to suggest that every COVID case is the result of negligence on the patient’s part.

Kisner took to Twitter a few minutes ago to issue an apology for what he called a “reckless” tweet.

Chapman, however, did not accept Kisner’s apology. He said he’s “done with” people like Kisner.

Kisner, who is 36, has been on the PGA Tour since 2006. He’s won three tournaments and he most notably finished second at the 2018 British Open.


