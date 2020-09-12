PGA Golfer Apologizes After “Reckless” Comment About COVID-19 Deaths

Star golfer Kevin Kisner is in a bit of hot water after an unfortunate tweet he fired off Saturday morning. He apologized for the message in a subsequent message just a few minutes ago.

Kisner’s tweet came as a response to a message that former NBA player Rex Chapman posted to Twitter. Chapman, seeming frustrated, noted that he’s had his friends’ parents die from COVID, seen his parents in and out of the hospital from COVID, and that one of his children tested positive for COVID. He then took a shot at president Donald Trump for downplaying the virus back in March.

Kisner’s response? “Guess they can’t follow the guidelines.”

Politics aside, it’s clearly insensitive to suggest that every COVID case is the result of negligence on the patient’s part.

This is not great pic.twitter.com/IzFCBYEC4o — Will Knights (@willknightsTFE) September 12, 2020

Kisner took to Twitter a few minutes ago to issue an apology for what he called a “reckless” tweet.

Earlier this morning, I made a reckless comment. I diminished the real experience of pain and loss suffered by many during the pandemic. I am not without empathy, but I certainly exercised poor judgement. I apologize to @RexChapman and anyone else that was hurt by my comment. — Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) September 12, 2020

Chapman, however, did not accept Kisner’s apology. He said he’s “done with” people like Kisner.

Not accepted. Done with people like you. We all are. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 12, 2020

Kisner, who is 36, has been on the PGA Tour since 2006. He’s won three tournaments and he most notably finished second at the 2018 British Open.