Kevin O’Connell Names Biggest Positive With Kirk Cousins

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins certainly has his critics. But new coach Kevin O’Connell had plenty of positive things to say about his new QB on Saturday.

In an interview with “PFT Live” at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, O’Connell chose to highlight what the veteran does well.

“Kirk is one of the naturally accurate passers in this league. He does not need to think about throwing the football, being accurate, where he wants to place the ball. He naturally does it in the rhythm and timing of any offense he’s ever been in,” O’Connell explained. “That’s really been one of his traits that’s allowed him to have a lot of success.”

But the Minnesota coach didn’t stop there.

“I think he’s tough, I think he’s durable. I think he leads in his own way that he’s really become comfortable with throughout his career as he’s gained more experience and stepped into a lot of different huddles with a lot of teammates in multiple spots,” O’Connell continued.

“… The sky’s the limit as far as how you want to play offense with the type of talent we have on that side of the ball. Kirk’s going to be a huge part of it. He’s our quarterback. I feel really good about his fit in building something and being a part of building something that we want to be as an offense here in Minnesota.”

In 4 seasons with the #Vikings, Kirk Cousins has made $115 million In 10 seasons with the Vikings, Adrian Peterson made $94.2 million — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) March 5, 2022

O’Connell will try to make good on a talented Vikings roster that just couldn’t get it done over the last few years under coach Mike Zimmer.

Kirk Cousins is by no means a bad QB.

But, he’s shown that he does need support. Especially in the biggest spots, when the lights burn the brightest. Which makes it sting a bit more looking at his contract numbers…