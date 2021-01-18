Kevin Stefanski Admits Mistakes In Loss To The Chiefs

The Browns were just inches away from earning an AFC Championship berth on Sunday night.

After Cleveland’s 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs tonight, Kevin Stefanski admits that he should’ve done some things differently. The first-year Browns head coach took responsibility for the crushing loss.

“I should have been better there…that’s on me,” Stefanski told reporters after the game.

Cleveland failed to capitalize on multiple opportunities tonight.

Just before halftime, the Browns drove down the field and nearly scored a touchdown to bring the Chiefs lead to 16-10. On what looked like a sure-fire TD pass, Rashard Higgins extended towards the pylon. Unfortunately, the receiver took a huge blow to the head midair — forcing him to fumble the ball out of the back of the end zone.

Kansas City then marched the ball down the field to extend its lead to 19-3 with a field goal before halftime.

In the third quarter, Stefanski utilized his strong rushing attack — something he failed to do in the first half. With a more balanced offensive scheme, the Browns were able to work their way back into the game.

Cleveland was also helped out by a head injury to reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who left the game in the third quarter after taking a big hit.

Trailing five points late in the fourth quarter, Stefanski and the Browns were faced with a difficult situation on 4th-and-8. The rookie head coach decided to punt the ball and give his defense a chance to get them the ball back.

In a shocking twist, Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne led Kansas City to two first downs that ultimately sealed the game.

This divisional round loss will always be a game of “what ifs” for Kevin Stefanski and the Browns franchise.