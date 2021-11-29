Kevin Stefanski Announces Decision On Play-Calling Role

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t going to stop calling plays.

He knows the offense needs to be better, but he still wants to be there calling plays when it does turn around.

Stefanski also said that he’s comfortable with the communication between quarterbacks coach Bill Callahan and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt during plays.

“I’m comfortable with the communication that goes on throughout the week, on game day, the offensive staff is outstanding, especially Bill and Alex throughout the game,” Stefanski said. “So I’m comfortable with how we’re doing it right now. We just have to be better. I have to be better. That’s the truth. But we just have to find ways to stay on the field, get sevens when we get down to the red zone.”

The struggles on offense aren’t new for the Browns. In four of the last five games, the offense has scored 16 or fewer points as it’s had a hard time being consistent.

That carried over into Sunday night’s 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland’s defense picked Lamar Jackson off four times and the offense could only muster one touchdown off those splash plays.

Cleveland will be off this week, which is a perfect time to work out the kinks as the team is fighting for its playoff lives.